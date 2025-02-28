HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27, Zacks reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million.
HEICO Stock Up 14.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $259.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 12-month low of $182.47 and a 12-month high of $283.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
HEICO Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
