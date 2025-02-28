HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27, Zacks reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million.

HEICO Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $259.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 12-month low of $182.47 and a 12-month high of $283.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

