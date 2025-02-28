Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 4,366.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kutcho Copper Trading Down 14.8 %

KCCFF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.