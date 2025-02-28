OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, Zacks reports. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,411,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,361,904.12. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,322,537 shares of company stock worth $2,009,129. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.