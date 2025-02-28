Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Increases By 8,800.0%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

