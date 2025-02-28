CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $139.65 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

