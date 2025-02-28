Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 715.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $55,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

