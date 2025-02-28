Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $19.83 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Allstate by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 708,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 290,858 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 161,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $195.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

