Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.25 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.52. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $239.07 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.