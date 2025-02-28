Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

