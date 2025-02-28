Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after buying an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

