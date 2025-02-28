FY2025 EPS Estimates for H&R Block Reduced by Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $57,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $25,552,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

