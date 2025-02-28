Nwam LLC Purchases 230 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nwam LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.70.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $380.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.85.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.