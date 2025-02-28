Advisor OS LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BA opened at $173.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

