Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for PBH FY2025 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %
PBH opened at $83.77 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
