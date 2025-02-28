Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for PBH FY2025 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

PBH opened at $83.77 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

