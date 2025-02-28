Maplebear FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Maplebear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CART. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Maplebear has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $94,688.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,152.90. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,311 shares of company stock worth $1,088,636 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maplebear by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 831,795 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 5,191.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $4,853,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

