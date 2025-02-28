Veridan Wealth LLC Invests $3.58 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 276,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

