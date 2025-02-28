57,538 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYDB opened at $47.65 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

