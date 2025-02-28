Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Reduced by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 7.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Synopsys by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 243.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $328,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $454.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $454.05 and a one year high of $624.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.84 and its 200 day moving average is $516.13.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.