Needham & Company LLC Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $4.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. DocGo has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 1.9% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DocGo by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 572,522 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocGo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,626,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in DocGo by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

