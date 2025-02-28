Needham & Company LLC Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $4.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.
DocGo Stock Performance
DCGO stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. DocGo has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
