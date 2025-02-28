LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $99.91 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.