Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Alcoa Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.43.
