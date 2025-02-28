Nwam LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.