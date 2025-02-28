Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.