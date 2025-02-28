SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. SP Funds S&P World has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.84.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.