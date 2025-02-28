Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Markel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $26.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $26.53. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $95.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $113.20 EPS.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%.
MKL stock opened at $1,900.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,807.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,683.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
