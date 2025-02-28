Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

