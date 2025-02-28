Denali Advisors LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

In other news, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $694,600.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,396.50. This represents a 35.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

