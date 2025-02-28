Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,203 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

