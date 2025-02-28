Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Raised by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,321 shares of company stock worth $111,763,803. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $260.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day moving average of $254.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $298.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

