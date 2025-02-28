Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 602.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

