Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.