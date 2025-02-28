Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,481,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,821,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,508,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,935,224,000 after buying an additional 589,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,803,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,079,919,000 after buying an additional 1,003,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,232,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,310,000 after buying an additional 197,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,414,856 shares of the company's stock worth $178,563,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $55.06 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

