Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $606.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 590,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 94.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

