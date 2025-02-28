Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Buys 304 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $702.78 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $873.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

