Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SXI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Standex International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Standex International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

