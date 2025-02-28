U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,649 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

