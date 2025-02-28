Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 6,717 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
uniQure Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in uniQure by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of uniQure by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on uniQure
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.