Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 6,717 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in uniQure by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of uniQure by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $25.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

