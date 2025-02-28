FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Shares Sold by Schulz Wealth LTD.

Schulz Wealth LTD. reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July makes up about 2.7% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $17,426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1,726.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 248,690 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 107.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 141,302 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 613,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after buying an additional 81,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $1,809,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

