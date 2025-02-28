Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,852 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up about 0.9% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in InMode by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 12.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 720,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in InMode by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

InMode Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.