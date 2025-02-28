Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS MEAR opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

