Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13, Zacks reports.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTYX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Gujrathi purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,684.26. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

