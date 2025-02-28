Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

