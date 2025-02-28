Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) EVP Sells $519,050.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHH stock opened at $143.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

