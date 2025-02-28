Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.940-6.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.