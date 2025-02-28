Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada raised Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins raised Candente Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.
