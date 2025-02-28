Henry Schein Q3 EPS Forecast Lifted by Barrington Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $126,655,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,226,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

