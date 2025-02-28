Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of BBIO Q1 Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.30 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This represents a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,579,739 shares of company stock worth $125,411,901. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

