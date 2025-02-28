Q3 EPS Estimates for Arhaus Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

