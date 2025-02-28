MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 140.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

MediWound Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Investor AB acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $15,750,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 851,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 628,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 114,560 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 148,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MediWound by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

