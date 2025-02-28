FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Issued By Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$27.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$26.67 and a twelve month high of C$35.44.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Further Reading

